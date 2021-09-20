Advertisement

SILVER ALERT: Man with dementia, Parkinson’s disease missing from NE Kansas

The KBI issued a statewide Silver Alert for 59-year-old Kenneth Klenken. He was last seen in...
The KBI issued a statewide Silver Alert for 59-year-old Kenneth Klenken. He was last seen in Jefferson County, Kan. on Sept. 15, 2021.(KBI)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KWCH) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has issued a statewide silver alert for a man missing from Ozawkie, Kan. in Jefferson County.

The KBI says a local alert was issued for 59-year-old Kenneth Klenklen on Friday, but he has yet to be located. Now, both the KBI and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance to locate him.

Klenklen is 5 ft. 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 155 lbs. He has blue eyes and gray hair. He suffers from dementia, Parkinson’s disease and has other health issues.

Klenklen was last known to be at the Jefferson West Junction Convenience Store in Meriden, at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15. He was last seen wearing black shoes, black pants, a black t-shirt, and a blue unbuttoned short-sleeve shirt.

Klenklen was driving his black with tan trim 2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Edition bearing Kansas tag 246 MUZ. He is known to frequent the Ozawkie American Legion and the bars in Oskaloosa.

If you see Kenneth Klenklen or his vehicle, or have details about his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911, or contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s at (785) 863-2351.

