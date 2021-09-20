Advertisement

Week of September 20: Job of the Day

JOB OF THE DAY
JOB OF THE DAY(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: CDL Ready Mix Driver | Cornejo & Sons LLC | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11551719 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Asphalt Technician, Heavy Equipment Mechanic and other CDL positions

TUESDAY: Charge Nurse/RN (Night Shift) | Clearwater Nursing and Rehabilitation | Clearwater | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11625740 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Food Services Cook, Charge Nurse/LPN, Certified Medication Assistant (CMA)and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

WEDNESDAY: Director of Sales & Contracts | Weckworth Manufacturing | Haysville | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11482021 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Director of Material, Production Scheduler, Customer Support/Contract Administrator, Director of Finance, Sewing Machine Operator and Production Supervisor

THURSDAY: Plumbing or HVAC Technicians | Eck Services | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11625849 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Commercial Plumbing Technician

FRIDAY: General Operator | Great Lakes Polymer Technologies | Kingman | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11638165 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: General Labor and Maintenance Technician

