1 seriously injured in SE Wichita shooting
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person suffered serious injuries in a Monday night shooting in southeast Wichita. It happened at a vacant apartment complex near Harry and Oliver.
On the call reported a little after 8 p.m., Wichita police said a scuffle between two people led to the shooting. The person identified as the victim in this case was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said.
They said the identified suspect is known to the victim.
