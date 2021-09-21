Advertisement

1 seriously injured in SE Wichita shooting

Shooting near Harry and Oliver in southeast Wichita
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person suffered serious injuries in a Monday night shooting in southeast Wichita. It happened at a vacant apartment complex near Harry and Oliver.

On the call reported a little after 8 p.m., Wichita police said a scuffle between two people led to the shooting. The person identified as the victim in this case was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said.

They said the identified suspect is known to the victim.

