Advertisement

$10K reward offered in search for sexually violent offender who escaped from Larned State Hospital

The U.S. Marshals are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of John...
The U.S. Marshals are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of John Freeman Colt, a dangerous sex offender who escaped June 30 from a state mental hospital in Kansas.(U.S. Marshals Service)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Marshals are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of a a convicted sex offender who, on June 30, escaped from a state mental hospital in Larned. Investigators believe John Freeman Colt, 42, planned his escape for several months, obtaining a replica of a staff ID badge and dress clothes. The U.S. Marshals Service said Colt was able to convince a worker that he was a new doctor and needed help finding his way out of the hospital. Several hours passed before staff noticed Colt was missing.

Colt stands about 5′7, and weighs about 200 pounds. HE has hazel eyes and brown hair and has a tattoo of a heart with the letters, “BH,” on his left arm.

“John Colt presents a clear threat to the community every day he is not in custody,” said U.S. Marshal for the District of Kansas Ronald Miller. “He has been deemed a sexual predator, and the U.S. Marshals consider his escape a major case and are devoting all available resources to his capture.”

Anyone with information on where Cold could be should contact local law enforcement, the U.S. Marshals Service at S at 1- 877-WANTED2 or send information to the U.S. Marshals via the USMS Tips app.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Colt was initially sentenced to five years in state prison in December of 2001 for aggravated sexual battery, attempted rape, aggravated burglary and four counts of aggravated battery against law enforcement. Colt was required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and after his criminal sentence, Kansas courts deemed him “a Sexually Violent Predator at high risk to commit a future sex offense and too dangerous to be released.”

The U.S. Marshals Service said Colt was indefinitely committed and sent to the Larned State Hospital’s Sexual Predator Treatment Program in 2007, where he lived until the June 30 escape.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police said two people were hurt Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near East High...
3 students injured in shooting near Wichita East High School
Wichita police said a man struck a police cruiser at Kellogg and Edgemoor then proceeded west...
Drivers hits Wichita police cruiser, causes multi-vehicle crash on Kellogg
Former Mulvane coach and athletic director Doug Evers is remembered for impact he had on school...
Mulvane coach, AD remembered as someone who touched community in many ways
Monument Rocks Natural Landmark in Gove County, Kansas
Gabby Petito, fiancé visited Kan. landmark before disappearance
Shooting near Harry and Oliver in southeast Wichita
1 seriously injured in SE Wichita shooting

Latest News

Generic image of police line
KBI investigating man’s death in Saline County
Michael Eckerman, of Wichita, faces federal charges following his arrest in connection with the...
Wichita man arrested for crimes related to Jan. 6 breach at U.S. Capitol
COVID-19 testing site for Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County Commission to discuss moving COVID-19 testing location
In court on Oct. 5, 2017, Umar Dutt’s attorney asks for the probable cause affidavit to be...
Man pleads guilty to first degree murder in doctor’s 2017 death