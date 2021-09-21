Fall begins Wednesday; warmer days ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says fall begins on Wednesday at 2:21 pm and it will feel like it in Kansas. A high pressure system will track overhead, keeping skies clear and giving Kansas some near picture perfect weather.

Look for morning temperatures to drop into the 40s with light winds. The afternoon will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday starts a warm up that will put much of the state back in the low to mid 80s. South winds return with some gusts over 20 mph likely.

Another cold front approaches Kansas for the end of the week (Friday), but it will not bring any rain to the area. Highs will be in the 80s and likely remain there during the upcoming weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cool. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: N/NE 5-10. High: 77.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 51.

Thu: High: 83 Sunny and warmer.

Fri: High: 84 Low: 59 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sat: High: 85 Low: 53 Sunny.

Sun: High: 89 Low: 59 Sunny; windy.

Mon: High: 89 Low: 61 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 85 Low: 60 Becoming partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.