Advertisement

Finally feeling like fall

A Beauti-FALL forecast
A Beauti-FALL forecast(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a MUCH cooler morning across Kansas and fall is finally here, on the forecast anyway. Today is the last day of summer, but highs in the lower to middle 70s are not only well below normal they are 15 to 20 degrees cooler than the last few days.

Under a clear sky, temperatures will tumble into the upper 40s and lower 50s tonight. The last time Wichita fell into the 40s was on May 30th or almost four months ago.

Warmer weather will slowly return to the area later this week and into the weekend. However, highs should stay in the 80s so while we will be above average for late September, there are no signs of intense summer heat/humidity the next seven to ten days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds, breezy, and cooler. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 75.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: N/SE 5-10. High: 78.

Thu: Low: 51. High: 84. Sunny, becoming breezy.

Fri: Low: 59. High. 85. Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Low: 53. High: 82. Sunny.

Sun: Low: 59. High: 88. Sunny, breezy.

Mon: Low: 61. High: 89. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police said a man struck a police cruiser at Kellogg and Edgemoor then proceeded west...
Drivers hits Wichita police cruiser, causes multi-vehicle crash on Kellogg
Monument Rocks Natural Landmark in Gove County, Kansas
Gabby Petito, fiancé visited Kan. landmark before disappearance
generic
Child injured in lawnmower incident
KWCH Car Crash generic
Heartspring student dies in crash near 40th and Webb
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Latest News

Temperatures will be cooler than normal through midweek.
Fall weather returns to Kansas
Fall arriving one day early
Cold front bringing Fall into focus
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Strong cold front arrives Monday
Summer-like today, cooler weather on the way
Summer-like weather again today