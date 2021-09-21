Finally feeling like fall

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a MUCH cooler morning across Kansas and fall is finally here, on the forecast anyway. Today is the last day of summer, but highs in the lower to middle 70s are not only well below normal they are 15 to 20 degrees cooler than the last few days.

Under a clear sky, temperatures will tumble into the upper 40s and lower 50s tonight. The last time Wichita fell into the 40s was on May 30th or almost four months ago.

Warmer weather will slowly return to the area later this week and into the weekend. However, highs should stay in the 80s so while we will be above average for late September, there are no signs of intense summer heat/humidity the next seven to ten days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds, breezy, and cooler. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 75.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: N/SE 5-10. High: 78.

Thu: Low: 51. High: 84. Sunny, becoming breezy.

Fri: Low: 59. High. 85. Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Low: 53. High: 82. Sunny.

Sun: Low: 59. High: 88. Sunny, breezy.

Mon: Low: 61. High: 89. Mostly sunny.

