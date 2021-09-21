Advertisement

KBI investigating man’s death in Saline County

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation into the death of a man in rural Saline County. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports the body of a man in his early 40s was found a little before 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, near the intersection of Halstead Road and McReynolds Road.

The KBI said its Crime Scene Response Team was called to assist with the investigation.

“If you witnessed any suspicious activity in this area or if you think you may have information in reference to this incident please contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office 785-826-6500 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-KSCRIME,” the Saline County Sheriff’s Office said.

