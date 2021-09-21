Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to first degree murder in doctor’s 2017 death

In court on Oct. 5, 2017, Umar Dutt’s attorney asks for the probable cause affidavit to be...
In court on Oct. 5, 2017, Umar Dutt’s attorney asks for the probable cause affidavit to be sealed. Dutt is accused in the stabbing death of Dr. Atchutha Reddy.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The man accused of the deadly stabbing of a Wichita psychiatrist pleaded guilty to the crime on Tuesday.

Umar Dutt entered a guilty plea to the amended charge of felony first-degree murder for killing Dr. Achutha Reddy at his business, Holistic Psychiatric Services, in Wichita’s Carriage Parkway, near Central and Edgemoor.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney said Dutt went to Dr. Reddy’s office in 2017 to confine Dr. Reddy and hurt him. Dr. Reddy tried to escape but Dutt pursued him even further. In the alley behind the business, Dutt stabbed Dr. Reddy repeatedly which led to his death. He then ran over the doctor’s body.

The plea also brings a life sentence with no eligibility for parole for 25 years. If ever paroled, Dutt will remain on probation for life.

Both Dutt’s attorneys and prosecutors said he should serve his sentence at Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility. The ultimate decision will be left up to the Kansas Department of Corrections, not the judge. Both parties agree Dutt has mental health issues.

Dutt is set to be sentenced on Nov. 9 at 8:45 a.m.

