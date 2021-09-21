Advertisement

Mulvane coach, AD remembered as someone who touched community in many ways

Former Mulvane coach and athletic director Doug Evers is remembered for impact he had on school district, community.(KWCH)
By Braxton Jones
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Mulvane community continues to remember Mulvane Athletics Director Doug Evers as someone who touched the community in many ways.

Mulvane High boys basketball coach Mike Abasolo has been hoping to keep the good times on the minds of many.

“His fingerprint is going to be on a lot of different things and different areas in the community, both in school and outside of school especially inside of his own team,” Abasolo mentioned. “Through this process it has kind of grown exponentially as to who he’s touched in his life. It is way bigger than us,” he finished.

Evers died by suicide in mid-September, a shock to those in the community. While grieving, Abasolo has opened his home to family and friends of Evers to be able to have a place to cope, calling it ‘Club Doug’.

“This has been a place for our counseling sessions, our cry sessions, our therapy sessions, but most importantly it is a place where we can get together and remember Doug,” Abasolo shared.

Those who knew Evers best, describe him as family, and someone who went out of his way for others, often. The care most notably showed in dealings with his girls basketball team.

“He cared about them in his own Doug way,” shared assistant coach Kadee Carpenter. “I don’t think we have any of these pictures if it wasn’t for girls basketball, and I was really annoying with the camera, so he really opened up, and let them in too,” she finished.

Carpenter described Evers as someone who was organized and used lists and sticky notes to make sure he completed tasks that needed to be done. One of the most touching tributes came from Evers’ team who covered his door with messages and inside jokes to their beloved coach.

Even in grieving, friends and family are choosing to share Evers’ story in hopes that it will help someone else who may be dealing with mental health issues and start what could be a life-saving conversation.

“Kind of the problem with mental health is w just kind of tuck it in and don’t talk about it until we need to,” Carpenter stated. “If I can talk about it, maybe that will open it up for other people to start talking about it, and that is progress,” she finished.

Abasolo agreed.

“Everybody is going through something, and not only knowing that but embracing it, that everyone is going through something and that is really important,” he said.

Funeral services for Evers will be family only, while a larger celebration of life is being planned. A memorial foundation has been set up through Carson Bank.

If you or someone you know is dealing with mental health struggles, help is available. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.

Comcare in Sedgwick County also has assistance if needed. The Comcare Crisis line is 316-660-7500.

