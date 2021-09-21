Advertisement

Police officer receives kidney from fellow Mo. officer who was killed in the line of duty

By KY3 staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An officer killed in the line of duty in Independence, Missouri, donated his kidney to Springfield Officer Mark Priebe.

Fallen Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans was an organ donor. Madrid-Evans was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sept. 15.

A driver struck Priebe with his SUV on June 9, 2020, while responding to a situation outside of the Springfield Police Department headquarters. Priebe suffered serious injuries that left him paralyzed from the waist down, including multiple rib fractures and a spinal cord injury.

The issue with his kidney dates back before the incident at police headquarters, but Priebe says the spinal cord injury worsened his kidney condition, causing them to fail. He started dialysis a few months ago.

On Saturday, Priebe received a kidney transplant at a St. Louis hospital. His wife Heather said he is doing well, has minimal pain and is ready for real food. He’s currently on a liquid diet, but doctors say everything looks good following the transplant.

“We know God was watching over me, and we pray for the family that, where the donation came from,” Priebe said in a video from his hospital room.

“We’re thinking of them as we go about our days, each day now, too. They gave me a second chance to be healthier, and live even longer than I was supposed to before. But, love everybody. Keep praying that we heal, and there’s no complications and no rejections of the kidney, and we can just keep moving forward.”

KY3 spoke with Priebe in a Zoom interview Monday afternoon about receiving his new kidney.

“I think that’s probably the hardest thing for me to soak in is, I get to live, and I’ve already lived till 46 years old and done my career,” Priebe said. “And he [Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans] was just trying to get started, and he’s already gone from us. And that’s where it’s hard for me to really truly understand that. And I just have to put my faith in God and not look for all the answers, and just trust in him that there’s purpose and a reason behind it all.”

Priebe says he is grateful for such a gift and for all the prayers and support he and his family are receiving.

“This is not a human thing,” Priebe said. “This is definitely a God thing. There’s no question in it whatsoever.”

Throughout 2020, Priebe spent months in a Colorado hospital for rehabilitation. He remains employed with the Springfield Police Department on workers’ compensation.

Copyright 2021 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police said a man struck a police cruiser at Kellogg and Edgemoor then proceeded west...
Drivers hits Wichita police cruiser, causes multi-vehicle crash on Kellogg
Monument Rocks Natural Landmark in Gove County, Kansas
Gabby Petito, fiancé visited Kan. landmark before disappearance
Former Mulvane coach and athletic director Doug Evers is remembered for impact he had on school...
Mulvane coach, AD remembered as someone who touched community in many ways
Shooting near Harry and Oliver in southeast Wichita
1 seriously injured in SE Wichita shooting
generic
Child injured in lawnmower incident

Latest News

A fire was reported at the Caesar's Superdome just after 12:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 21
Fire breaks out at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans; 1 injured
A cardboard McDonald’s Happy Meal toy is shown with a Happy Meal box on Sept. 20, 2021....
McDonald’s begins phasing out plastic toys in Happy Meals
The United States plans to ease travel restrictions on fully vaccinated foreign visitors...
Q&A: America’s new COVID-19 rules for international travel
Amazon has announced it will push for federal legalization of marijuana as the company relaxes...
Amazon relaxes marijuana policies as it pushes support for federal legalization