Sedgwick County Commission to discuss moving COVID-19 testing location

COVID-19 testing site for Sedgwick County, Kansas(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Wednesday, the Sedgwick County Commission will discuss a new site for COVID-19 testing.

The Sedgwick County Bid Board is recommending that the new COVID-19 testing site move to 4115 E. Harry Street in Wichita, with a potential opening date of Monday, October 4, 2021. 

Testing is currently done at the Sunflower Shelter at Sedgwick County Park, but the health department said it has limited space and created a challenge with more people needing testing.

The county is currently doing about 300 to 400 tests at the shelter. Health officials anticipate that number will increase as we move into flu season and people get tested to see if they have the flu or COVID.

