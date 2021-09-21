2 students injured in shooting near Wichita East High School

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 1:50 p.m. Update: Two Wichita East High School students were injured Tuesday afternoon during a shooting in a nearby neighborhood.

Wichita Police Bureau Commander, Captain Kevin Kochenderfer, said dispatchers received several 911 calls from citizens in the neighborhood north of East High about a disturbance with gunshots fired involving kids. Kochenderfer said the shooting happened during lunchtime in an alleyway about 50 feet north of Douglas. After the incident, the students ran back to the school for help. Both suffered superficial gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their parents have been notified.

Kochenderfer said with help from photos taken by neighbors, police were able to enter the tag number from the suspect vehicle and enter it into the FLOCK camera system. Police were able to track the vehicle, get in front of it and use it to take at least two persons of interest into custody.

Kochenderfer said at least one bullet went off the building but did not go into the school.

Terri Moses, Executive Director of Safety Services at Wichita Public Schools, said no one on the campus was hurt. She said the school went into lockdown, and students who were outside were made to come in. She said the lockdown will be lifted, and the school day will continue as normal. Parents who wish to pick up their students early will need to arrive with an ID to do so.

12:55 p.m. Update: A spokesperson for Wichita Public Schools says initial reports are that there was a shooting off-campus and someone came to East High School for help. They are still gathering reports.

Wichita police are on the scene of a shooting near East High School.

Sedgwick County dispatchers said the call came in as a shooting with at least two patients.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

