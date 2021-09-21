Advertisement

Standoff situation in W. Wichita includes SWAT team response

Wichita police respond to a standoff situation near North Clara and West Central, in west...
Wichita police respond to a standoff situation near North Clara and West Central, in west Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Wichita police confirm the standoff situation near North Clara and West Central has come to a peaceful end. There are no reports of serious injuries from the situation that included a report from a home of shots being fired.

Police learned that a person had arrived at the home and that a shot was fired before that person left the scene. A person seen coming out of the home before going back inside did not fire a weapon, police said. One person found in a detached garage did have injuries that included a severed finger and/or a severed toe. Police said these injuries did not occur during the Tuesday afternoon call, but the investigation continues to determine if those injuries were connected in any way with the call.

“We’re continuing to investigate both situations,” WPD Public Information Officer Charley Davidson said.

Anyone with information on the shot-fired call or the person injured can call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

A heavy police response to a standoff situation in west Wichita includes presence from the SWAT team.

At about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wichita police arrived at a home in the 500 block of North Clara Street, near North Clara and West Central, in west Wichita, in response to a call concerning a suspicious character with a weapon. There was a report that shots were fired at the home.

Police said one person had exited the home and went back inside. Four others exited the home with a fifth person taken from a detached garage with noticeable injuries that police said, are believed to have stemmed from a previous incident, separate from Tuesday’s call.

The Wichita Police Department SWAT team and hostage negotiations team responded to the call due to the report of shots being fired, police said. As of 7 p.m., Central was open to traffic, but Clara remained closed. Police said people should avoid the area if they can.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police said two people were hurt Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near East High...
3 students injured, 3 teens arrested in shooting near Wichita East High School
Wichita police said a man struck a police cruiser at Kellogg and Edgemoor then proceeded west...
Drivers hits Wichita police cruiser, causes multi-vehicle crash on Kellogg
Former Mulvane coach and athletic director Doug Evers is remembered for impact he had on school...
Mulvane coach, AD remembered as someone who touched community in many ways
Monument Rocks Natural Landmark in Gove County, Kansas
Gabby Petito, fiancé visited Kan. landmark before disappearance
Shooting near Harry and Oliver in southeast Wichita
1 seriously injured in SE Wichita shooting

Latest News

The U.S. Marshals are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of John...
$10K reward offered in search for sexually violent offender who escaped from Larned State Hospital
Generic image of police line
KBI investigating man’s death in Saline County
Michael Eckerman, of Wichita, faces federal charges following his arrest in connection with the...
Wichita man arrested for crimes related to Jan. 6 breach at U.S. Capitol
COVID-19 testing site for Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County Commission to discuss moving COVID-19 testing location