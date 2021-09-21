Standoff situation in W. Wichita includes SWAT team response

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Wichita police confirm the standoff situation near North Clara and West Central has come to a peaceful end. There are no reports of serious injuries from the situation that included a report from a home of shots being fired.

Police learned that a person had arrived at the home and that a shot was fired before that person left the scene. A person seen coming out of the home before going back inside did not fire a weapon, police said. One person found in a detached garage did have injuries that included a severed finger and/or a severed toe. Police said these injuries did not occur during the Tuesday afternoon call, but the investigation continues to determine if those injuries were connected in any way with the call.

“We’re continuing to investigate both situations,” WPD Public Information Officer Charley Davidson said.

Anyone with information on the shot-fired call or the person injured can call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

A heavy police response to a standoff situation in west Wichita includes presence from the SWAT team.

At about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wichita police arrived at a home in the 500 block of North Clara Street, near North Clara and West Central, in west Wichita, in response to a call concerning a suspicious character with a weapon. There was a report that shots were fired at the home.

Police said one person had exited the home and went back inside. Four others exited the home with a fifth person taken from a detached garage with noticeable injuries that police said, are believed to have stemmed from a previous incident, separate from Tuesday’s call.

The Wichita Police Department SWAT team and hostage negotiations team responded to the call due to the report of shots being fired, police said. As of 7 p.m., Central was open to traffic, but Clara remained closed. Police said people should avoid the area if they can.

