Advertisement

Wichita city council to vote on privatizing Century II

Century II, a large event and expo venue downtown, hadn’t had a fire inspection until 2019, but...
Century II, a large event and expo venue downtown, hadn’t had a fire inspection until 2019, but after this was pointed out to the city by Eyewitness News, the building was found compliant Friday morning.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After more than 50 years, Century II could soon be privately run.

ASM Global, the group that manages INTRUST Bank Arena and the Orpheum Theatre may soon add the Wichita performing arts center to its list of clients.

On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council is expected to vote on entering an agreement with ASM Global to manage Century II. The city says it’s a good fit.

ASM has a history of attracting national acts to the Air Capital. If approved, the company would begin managing Century II in 2022.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police said a man struck a police cruiser at Kellogg and Edgemoor then proceeded west...
Drivers hits Wichita police cruiser, causes multi-vehicle crash on Kellogg
Monument Rocks Natural Landmark in Gove County, Kansas
Gabby Petito, fiancé visited Kan. landmark before disappearance
generic
Child injured in lawnmower incident
KWCH Car Crash generic
Heartspring student dies in crash near 40th and Webb
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Latest News

Real Men Real Heroes paint Maya Angelou Library
Real Men Real Heroes paints mural on Wichita Maya Angelou Library
Kingman Healthcare Center
Kingman hospital gets Helping Hand for suicide prevention efforts
Coaches remember Doug Evers
Friends, family share stories of Mulvane Athletic Director Doug Evers
Former Mulvane coach and athletic director Doug Evers is remembered for impact he had on school...
Mulvane coach, AD remembered as someone who touched community in many ways