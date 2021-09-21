Wichita city council to vote on privatizing Century II

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After more than 50 years, Century II could soon be privately run.

ASM Global, the group that manages INTRUST Bank Arena and the Orpheum Theatre may soon add the Wichita performing arts center to its list of clients.

On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council is expected to vote on entering an agreement with ASM Global to manage Century II. The city says it’s a good fit.

ASM has a history of attracting national acts to the Air Capital. If approved, the company would begin managing Century II in 2022.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.