Wichita mentor group begins painting mural honoring Maya Angelou at local library

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita mentor group for young boys called “Real Men, Real Heroes,” spent time at the Wichita Public Library Maya Angelou branch, helping to paint a mural in honor of the renown poet and civil rights activist.

“Real Men, Real Heroes” let some of their mentees from the program joint the painting process to get them move involved in the community and to express their creative sides.

“It’s exciting to know that these students, these future heroes, are doing something within their community,” mentor Roy Moye III said. “So, it’s not just a mural that’s going to make people feel, that’s going to celebrate the power of words, but it’s something that they have ownership of within their own community. That when they drive by with their parents, or when they drive by with their friends, or when they walk by, they know they have a stake within this community.”

The mural will celebrate Angelou by displaying some of her writings and poems on the outside of the library near 21st and Hillside, in northeast Wichita. Plans call for the painting to be completed by this weekend.

