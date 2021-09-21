Advertisement

Wichita to rename McAdams Recreation Center after late Mayor Carl Brewer

The City of Wichita is hoping to rename the McAdams Recreation Center the "Carl G. Brewer...
The City of Wichita is hoping to rename the McAdams Recreation Center the "Carl G. Brewer Community Center," after Wichita first elected African American mayor.(City of Wichita)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McAdams Recreation Center will now be known as the Carl G. Brewer Community Center. The Wichita City Council voted to rename the recreation center after the late mayor on Tuesday.

In 2007, Brewer became the first African American elected to serve as mayor of Wichita. He served two terms. A. Price Woodard was sworn in as Wichita’s first Black mayor in April of 1970, having been appointed to the position.

During Tuesday’s meeting, some residents spoke out against name change saying it would erase the history of Emerson McAdams for whom the recreation center and park are currently named.

City council members have said only the recreation center will be renamed after Brewer. The park will remain named after McAdams Park.

During a previous meeting, Councilmember Brandon Johnson said the Carl G. Brewer Community Center would highlight Emerson McAdams and his contributions to the park.

