Building You: Rainbows United hiring dozens of direct support professionals

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The local non-profit organization, Rainbows United, is hiring at least two dozen direct support professionals.

Rainbows United serves children with special needs and employs approximately 300 staff members.

“These families really need help and they really benefit from people, like me, being able to come in their homes and work with their children,” said Dakota Lauer, a graduate student in physical therapy.

She adds, “The hours are so flexible, so I was able to give them the couple of hours that worked for me and my school schedule. And, they were able to find me a family that worked with my hours.”

Rainbows is hiring for part-time and full-time direct support professionals with flexible schedules including after-school, evening, and weekend hours.

“They want to be able to help kids. They want to learn. A lot of college students will come and work with us because maybe it’s something they’re going into the field that they’re going to school for,” said Tiffany Graf, assistant coordinator for family support services at Rainbows United.

They will pay $11 per hour for the role and full-time positions include benefits.

To qualify, you must be at least 18-year-old and pass background checks.

To apply for this position, click here.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.