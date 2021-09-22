Advertisement

Building You: Rainbows United hiring dozens of direct support professionals

By Lily Wu
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The local non-profit organization, Rainbows United, is hiring at least two dozen direct support professionals.

Rainbows United serves children with special needs and employs approximately 300 staff members.

“These families really need help and they really benefit from people, like me, being able to come in their homes and work with their children,” said Dakota Lauer, a graduate student in physical therapy.

She adds, “The hours are so flexible, so I was able to give them the couple of hours that worked for me and my school schedule. And, they were able to find me a family that worked with my hours.”

Rainbows is hiring for part-time and full-time direct support professionals with flexible schedules including after-school, evening, and weekend hours.

“They want to be able to help kids. They want to learn. A lot of college students will come and work with us because maybe it’s something they’re going into the field that they’re going to school for,” said Tiffany Graf, assistant coordinator for family support services at Rainbows United.

They will pay $11 per hour for the role and full-time positions include benefits.

To qualify, you must be at least 18-year-old and pass background checks.

To apply for this position, click here.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police said two people were hurt Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near East High...
3 students injured, 3 teens arrested in shooting near Wichita East High School
Former Mulvane coach and athletic director Doug Evers is remembered for impact he had on school...
Mulvane coach, AD remembered as someone who touched community in many ways
Wichita police respond to a standoff situation near North Clara and West Central, in west...
Standoff situation in W. Wichita includes SWAT team response
Michael Eckerman, of Wichita, faces federal charges following his arrest in connection with the...
Wichita man arrested for crimes related to Jan. 6 breach at U.S. Capitol
Generic image of police line
UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Saline County

Latest News

Wichita East HS
Students at Wichita East HS still processing shooting near campus
Terry Miller, now living in California, attended The University of Kansas in the '70s. He and...
Distance, on-field struggles don’t stop lifelong KU fan from getting to games
Charity Blackmon faces charges including first-degree murder after hitting a man with her...
Charity Blackmon arrested for violating bond conditions
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Passenger arrested at Omaha airport after disturbance over COVID-19 rules