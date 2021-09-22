Advertisement

Charity Blackmon arrested for violating bond conditions

Charity Blackmon faces charges including first-degree murder after hitting a man with her...
Charity Blackmon faces charges including first-degree murder after hitting a man with her vehicle, then shooting him March 26, 2021 in NE Wichita.(KWCH 12)
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The woman accused of shooting a man in northeast Wichita and then running him over is back in the Sedgwick County Jail.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said Charity Blackmon violated the conditions of her bond which has now been raised to $800,000.

Blackmon is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the death of 54-year-old Merril Rebus. Blackmon was initially being held on a $250,000 bond but was able to post bail on July 1.

Blackmon was in court last week for a preliminary hearing. The court heard witness testimony, but the hearing was continued until Oct. 18, when another witness is set to testify.

