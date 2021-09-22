Advertisement

Distance, on-field struggles don’t stop lifelong KU fan from getting to games

By Ellen Terhune
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - KU football opened conference play with a 45-7 loss to Baylor at home Saturday afternoon to fall to 1-2 on the season.

It was a sunny Saturday afternoon tailgate in front of David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence as KU kicked off Big 12 play, facing Baylor.

“I’m very hopeful,” Terry Miller, a lifelong KU fan, said. “I think we have a chance.”

Miller attended The University of Kansas in the ‘70s. He and his friends have tailgated in front of David Booth Memorial Stadium every season since 1976.

“It’s so easy to be a good fan, he said. “There is like five home games a year and you should be able to get there.”

But Miller’s dedication to KU football goes far beyond a pregame tailgate.

“It’s about a two-day trip, it’s ten hours each day and we know all the hotels we will hit on the way through,” he said.

Each season, he and his wife make the more than 1,600-mile, two-day drive from their home in Long Beach, California to Lawrence to support the Jayhawks.

“The kids work so hard so the least we can do is show up in the stands,” Miller said.

Season ticket holders for 29 consecutive years, some memories re happier than others.

“The best KU football memory I have is when we beat Nebraska,” he smiled. “It was nice to get pay back because we watched a lot of beatings against us.”

While the program still has a long and uncertain road to restoration, the Miller’s support to Jayhawk football is unwavering.

“It has been tough, we have wanted to leave at half some games, but these kids aren’t trying to lose so we are here supporting any way we can.”

