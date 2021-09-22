Advertisement

First day of Fall feels like it

Warmer weather comes back to Wichita
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is the coolest morning across Kansas since late May with wake-up temperatures in the 40s. However, bright blue skies will take temperatures into the upper 70s this afternoon, or a few degrees below normal.

After another cool night in the upper 40s and lower 50s, sunshine and warmer weather returns on Thursday. Expect highs in the near normal lower to middle 80s tomorrow.

Another cold front is coming to Kansas on Friday. However, there is no risk of rain and cooling behind the front will be limited. Highs in the upper 70s to lowers 80s will turn even warmer this weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny. Wind: N/E 5-10. High: 77.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 51.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S 10-20. High: 83.

Fri: Low: 59. High. 85. Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Low: 53. High: 84. Sunny.

Sun: Low: 60. High: 89. Sunny, windy, and warmer.

Mon: Low: 61. High: 89. Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Low: 60. High: 85. Partly cloudy and a bit cooler.

