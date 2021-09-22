Advertisement

Jay-Z’s organization seeks Kansas police agency’s documents

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A philanthropic organization led by rapper Jay-Z is seeking police files and other records related to officer misconduct in the Kansas City, Kansas, police department.

Team Roc is the criminal justice division of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. It filed a legal request Monday in Wyandotte County District Court seeking investigative files, personnel records and information on officer misconduct allegations. The department says it has released hundreds of pages of documents to the group but state law does not require the release of personnel records and criminal investigation files.

Roc Nation is asking the court to override the state law and make the documents public.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police said two people were hurt Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near East High...
3 students injured, 3 teens arrested in shooting near Wichita East High School
Former Mulvane coach and athletic director Doug Evers is remembered for impact he had on school...
Mulvane coach, AD remembered as someone who touched community in many ways
Michael Eckerman, of Wichita, faces federal charges following his arrest in connection with the...
Wichita man arrested for crimes related to Jan. 6 breach at U.S. Capitol
Wichita police respond to a standoff situation near North Clara and West Central, in west...
Standoff situation in W. Wichita includes SWAT team response
Wichita police said a man struck a police cruiser at Kellogg and Edgemoor then proceeded west...
Drivers hits Wichita police cruiser, causes multi-vehicle crash on Kellogg

Latest News

FILE - The College Hill Neighborhood Association is calling off trick-or-treating this year due...
Oklahoma town moves Halloween to Oct. 30
Shooting near East High
Wichita police addressing concern with rise in violent crimes involving minors
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police addressing concern with rise in teen shootings
KU fan from California
Lifelong KU fan doesn't let distance stop him from being in the stands