Advertisement

Jesse Jackson released from Chicago facility after COVID-19 recovery

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, center, shown after being vaccinated, is headed home a month after he...
The Rev. Jesse Jackson, center, shown after being vaccinated, is headed home a month after he was hospitalized for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection and following intensive physical therapy for Parkinson's disease.(Source: WLS/CNN/file)
By SOPHIA TAREEN
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson is headed home a month after he was hospitalized for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection and following intensive physical therapy for Parkinson’s disease.

A spokeswoman for Jackson’s Rainbow/PUSH Coalition confirmed Wednesday that the civil rights leader left a downtown Chicago facility on Wednesday.

He and his wife, Jacqueline, were first hospitalized a month ago for COVID-19. While Jesse Jackson was vaccinated, his wife was not.

She required oxygen and was briefly in the intensive care unit before being released earlier this month.

Jesse Jackson had been transferred to a physical therapy hospital.

The 79-year-old disclosed a Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2017, which he has managed with physical therapy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police said two people were hurt Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near East High...
3 students injured, 3 teens arrested in shooting near Wichita East High School
Former Mulvane coach and athletic director Doug Evers is remembered for impact he had on school...
Mulvane coach, AD remembered as someone who touched community in many ways
Wichita police respond to a standoff situation near North Clara and West Central, in west...
Standoff situation in W. Wichita includes SWAT team response
Michael Eckerman, of Wichita, faces federal charges following his arrest in connection with the...
Wichita man arrested for crimes related to Jan. 6 breach at U.S. Capitol
Generic image of police line
KBI investigating man’s death in Saline County

Latest News

Some parents didn't receive their September child tax credit payment last week.
IRS: Some child tax credit payments delayed
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas responds to images showing migrants being...
Mayorkas said images migrant treatment in Texas 'not who we are'
KWCH Eye on Agriculture
Kansas to participate in agriculture job fair
FILE - In this June 14, 2021 file photo, U.S. President Joe Biden, right, speaks with French...
France’s envoy to return to US after Macron, Biden talks