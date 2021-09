(KWCH) - AgCareers.com has announced its 2021-2022 Feed Your Future Virtual Career Fair for the United States.

The purpose of the event is to connect agri-food employers with job seekers.

Kansas will kick-off events on Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Find out how to register and get more details on the event by visiting agcareers.com.

