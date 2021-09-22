Advertisement

Oklahoma town moves Halloween to Oct. 30

FILE - The College Hill Neighborhood Association is calling off trick-or-treating this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EDMOND, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Edmond, Oklahoma is moving Halloween from Sunday to Saturday.

The city says the date change is consistent with previous years in which Halloween has fallen on a Sunday.

“Both children and adults are encouraged to cooperate in limiting the time of activities to the late afternoon and early evening hours for pedestrian safety. However, the city does not set an official start and finish time frame,” said the city in a post on Facebook. “Households should indicate their willingness to welcome their neighbors by turning on their porch and exterior lights, while children should only visit homes so lighted.”

The city said those participating in Halloween activities are strongly encouraged to follow updated CDC guidance for COVID-19. To learn more visit https://www.cdc.gov/.../daily.../holidays/celebrations.html.

Saturday, October 30th is designated for Halloween activities in the City of Edmond. The date change from the 31st to...

Posted by City of Edmond, Government on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

