Remains of Fr. Emil Kapaun handed over to family in Hawaii

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The remains of Fr. Emil Kapaun will soon be on their way to Kansas. Tuesday morning in a ceremony at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, the priest’s remains were handed over to his family and members of the Catholic Diocese of Wichita. A mortuary is preparing them for their return to Kansas on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Fr. Kapaun’s remains were discovered In March, nearly 70 years after his death.

When Kapaun returns to Kansas, a procession will leave from Eisenhower National Airport in Wichita to his hometown of Pilsen, about one hour away in Marion County. A vigil and funeral mass will be held for Fr. Kapaun next Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Hartman Arena.

Now that the remains of Fr. Emil Kapaun have been identified, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita is more hopeful than ever that the Kansas priest and Medal of Honor recipient will one day be declared a saint. Fr. Kapaun served as an Army chaplain during World War II and the Korean War. He was a prisoner of war in Korea in 1951. During that time, he continued to minister to other soldiers until his death in May of that year. In 1993, Fr. Kapaun was declared a Servant of God, the first step toward sainthood.

“In our Catholic tradition, the body of who we think may be saints is very important to us. The human person is a union of body and soul, so the body is a temple of the soul,” Bishop Carl Kemme with the Wichita Catholic Diocese. explained after Kapaun’s remains were identified. “So they’re sacred, the body is sacred. To have that material, concrete remains is really an important development I think.”

You can find more information on Fr. Kapaun’s story and what the Diocese calls his “Cause for Canonization,” on its website.

