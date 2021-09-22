Sept. 21 Eye on Agriculture Update

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ten percent of the U.S. corn crop has been picked according to the USDA. The U.S. corn harvest is ahead of its five-year average. Kansas is no exception. Yesterday, U.S. corn condition ratings were marked 59% good or excellent.

Switching over to current progress for the 2021 soybean harvest. Six percent of the U.S. total soybean crop has been harvested. Kansas was below average for this time of year. For soybeans, 58% rated good to excellent.

A major country music star is teaming up with Bayer to form a campaign to thank the American farmer. Bayer is partnering with five-time entertainer of the year Luke Bryan to celebrate America’s farmers and help fight hunger by encouraging the use of the #herestothefamer.

For every share of the hashtag on social media sites, Bayer will provide one meal to a person in need through Feeding America with the goal of providing one-million meals. Bryan, the son of a Georgia peanut farmer, says he knows the important role farmers play in our everyday lives. That’s why he is excited to team up with Bayer and thank the American farmers for all the hard work they do.

