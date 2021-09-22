Students at Wichita East HS processing shooting near campus

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Students at Wichita East High School are still processing Tuesday’s shooting just off campus. Wichita police arrested three teens in connection with the shooting that injured three Wichita East students. Police said the three teens arrested in the case and the three injured students knew each other and that the violence was part of an ongoing dispute.

Police aren’t classifying the crime as a school shooting, but it did happen close enough to the East High campus for two rounds of bullets to hit one of the school’s windows. While three students were injured, many others said they are thankful the shooting wasn’t much worse. The three injured teens are expected to make full recoveries.

On Wednesday, students relived the moments the day before when shots rang out just off school property.

“All of a sudden, we heard a big “boom,” (and we) kind of looked over and there was a big crack in the window,” East High student Aubrie Cooksey said.

Cooksey said it didn’t take long to determine it was a bullet hole and recalled screaming with urgent calls to “get down.”

The sound sent students looking for safety.

‘We were literally just a couple of inches away from the bullet hole. Of course, it was about a foot above our heads, but if it was any lower, we could have been hit, we could have been harmed. It was a life-threatening situation,” Cooksey said.

East High students were placed on lockdown as police responded to the shooting. While police said the three teens arrested knew the three who were injured and that this was part of an ongoing dispute, some students who spoke with Eyewitness News said they didn’t feel safe at school the following day.

“(Wednesday), there wasn’t a lot of people there because they were all scared to come back,” East High student Aiyana Jaynesahkluah said. “And I was scared going into the same area where it happened. I didn’t know if they were gonna come back or not of if I should probably just not go over there.”

New details into what happened Tuesday include heroic moments from the East High School assistant principal who ran to help the injured teens immediately after the shooting. Witnesses said school staff used their own shirts to put pressure on bullet wounds until EMS arrived.

On Wednesday, Eyewitness News also learned that two teens hospitalized after the shooting have been released.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.