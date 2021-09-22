Warmer weather returning soon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather will return through the rest of the workweek and into the upcoming weekend.

Skies will remain clear tonight, which will allow for chilly temperatures again by Thursday morning with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine Thursday. South winds will be a bit breezy during the afternoon.

A cold front will move into the state on Friday, but moisture looks limited, so rain chances are not expected. The front will turn the winds out of the north and will keep highs around 80 for northern Kansas with mid 80s for southern Kansas.

The front will lift back to the north of Kansas on Saturday, which will lead to warmer weather for the weekend. Highs will reach the mid 80s on Saturday with lower 90s expected Sunday with a south breeze.

Rain chances will remain low for the next several days. A change in the weather pattern may occur by the middle of next week, which could bring chances for rain back to Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear and cool. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 51.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S 10-20. High: 83.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 57.

Fri: High: 86 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sat: High: 85 Low: 54 Sunny and warm.

Sun: High: 90 Low: 60 Sunny to mostly sunny; windy.

Mon: High: 89 Low: 61 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 86 Low: 63 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

Wed: High: 81 Low: 59 Increasing clouds.

