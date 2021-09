WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a suspicious death at a home west of downtown.

Police say they received a shooting call around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers arrived at the home and found a 60-year-old man dead with traumatic injuries.

Police say the investigation is ‘very preliminary’ at this point.

