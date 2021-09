WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Making a fort is a fun activity for kids, but it can be time-consuming, to say the least. The makers of the AirFort claim their product can bring the fun without all of the work.

Does the AirFort deliver on its promise to have a fort ready in less than a minute? Rachel Hackbarth put it to the test.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.