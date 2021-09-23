Enigma Club & Lounge opens doors for first time since deadly shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s Enigma Club & Lounge Wednesday night opened its doors for the first time since a mass shooting in the early morning of Sept. 7 injured six and killed a popular Wichita bartender, Preston Spencer, remembered by friends and family as a loving husband and father.

After the shooting, Enigma had to replace its doors and clean up the inside of the business. Wichita police continue to ask for the community’s help in its search for the suspect in the mass shooting, Keshawn Dawson. Police said Dawson got into a disturbance at the club and was forced to leave. A short time later, he returned with a handgun and fired multiple shots from outside through the windows of the nightclub, according to police.

Anyone with information on where Dawson could be should call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Police are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to Dawson’s arrest. Tips can be made anonymously.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.