Former Kan. representative accused of COVID relief fraud pleads ‘not guilty’

(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Weeks after a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted him on charges of defrauding federal, state and local agencies of more than $450,000 in COVID-19 business recovery funds, a former Kansas representative pleaded “not guilty” to the charges against him.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, Michael Capps pleaded “not guilty” to the charges connected with federal COViD-19 relief. In all, Capps, 43, faces 19 counts. The indictment filed against Capps charges him with:

  • one count of making false statement to a bank for a PPP loan, • one count of bank fraud in connection with a PPP loan
  • three counts of false statement to the SBA for EIDL loans
  • three counts of wire fraud in connection with EIDL loans from the SBA
  • two counts of wire fraud in connection with grants from the Kansas Department of Commerce
  • one count of wire fraud in connection with a grant from Sedgwick County
  • eight counts of money laundering.

The indictment accuses Capps of submitting false and fraudulent documents on behalf of two companies of which, court documents say, his is the owner and/majority owner and a foundation of which he is a member. Capps is also accused of ending false and fraudulent documents to Emprise Bank to receive a Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loan.

