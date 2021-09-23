Former Kan. representative accused of COVID relief fraud pleads ‘not guilty’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Weeks after a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted him on charges of defrauding federal, state and local agencies of more than $450,000 in COVID-19 business recovery funds, a former Kansas representative pleaded “not guilty” to the charges against him.
On Thursday, Sept. 23, Michael Capps pleaded “not guilty” to the charges connected with federal COViD-19 relief. In all, Capps, 43, faces 19 counts. The indictment filed against Capps charges him with:
- one count of making false statement to a bank for a PPP loan, • one count of bank fraud in connection with a PPP loan
- three counts of false statement to the SBA for EIDL loans
- three counts of wire fraud in connection with EIDL loans from the SBA
- two counts of wire fraud in connection with grants from the Kansas Department of Commerce
- one count of wire fraud in connection with a grant from Sedgwick County
- eight counts of money laundering.
The indictment accuses Capps of submitting false and fraudulent documents on behalf of two companies of which, court documents say, his is the owner and/majority owner and a foundation of which he is a member. Capps is also accused of ending false and fraudulent documents to Emprise Bank to receive a Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loan.
