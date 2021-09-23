Advertisement

Gator relocated after getting stuck in Florida storm drain

The Palm Bay Police Department posted this photo.
The Palm Bay Police Department posted this photo.(Palm Bay Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BAY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - The Palm Bay Police Department recently got a great photo when responding to a call about an alligator wedged in a storm drain.

“When you’re just trying to take a normal sewer selfie and you get photobombed…..(At least he smiled 😬),” an officer posted on Facebook.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were brought in to safely relocate the gator, WWSB-TV reported.

“No animals (or officers) were harmed in the making of this photo. #YesItsReal #WelcomeToFlorida,” the Facebook post added.

Copyright 2021 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Department of Education: Kansas middle school student dies from COVID-19
Wichita police said two people were hurt Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near East High...
3 students injured, 3 teens arrested in shooting near Wichita East High School
Generic image of police line
UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Saline County
KWCH Car Crash generic
Pickup driver killed in crash with semi on Highway 54 in SW Kansas

Latest News

KWCH Breaking News
WPD, Wichita State police respond to armed suspect situation
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
Jury urged to make R. Kelly pay for his alleged sex crimes
Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office
Woman found dead in road north of Wichita
The Malvern Police Department requested the activation of an Arkansas Amber Alert in Arkansas...
Amber Alert issued for missing brother and sister in Arkansas
Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia...
New wildfire prompts evacuations in Northern California