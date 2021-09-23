New student attendance rules in place for City League football games

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school district on Thursday, Sept. 23, announced new rules in place for attendance at football games in the Greater Wichita Athletic League (City League).

Beginning immediately, high school student attendance will be limited to students from the two competing schools and all students must have their student IDs available in order to get into the game.

The district said middle and elementary students must be accompanied by a responsible adult and students may not be dropped off at the game to attend without a responsible adult present.

Middle school students will also be expected to present their ID, the district said.

Parents can continue to attend with no changes to the guidelines.

“We know you join us in expecting our football games to be filled with competition, school spirit and fun, while at the same time being as safe as possible for all involved. Thank you in advance for supporting these new guidelines,” a letter to parents and guardians from Wichita Public Schools Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Schools Amanda Kingrey said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.