Pickup driver killed in crash with semi on Highway 54 in SW Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead after a Wednesday night rash involving a pickup truck and a semi on Highway 54 in Meade County. The crash happened about 8:15 p.m., near Fowler. The KHP confirmed the pickup driver died in the crash in which the smaller truck and semi collided. The semi’s driver was injured and taken to a hospital, the KHP confirmed.

As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, Highway 54 was closed just outside of Fowler.

