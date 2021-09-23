Advertisement

Pickup driver killed in crash with semi on Highway 54 in SW Kansas

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead after a Wednesday night rash involving a pickup truck and a semi on Highway 54 in Meade County. The crash happened about 8:15 p.m., near Fowler. The KHP confirmed the pickup driver died in the crash in which the smaller truck and semi collided. The semi’s driver was injured and taken to a hospital, the KHP confirmed.

As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, Highway 54 was closed just outside of Fowler.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police said two people were hurt Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near East High...
3 students injured, 3 teens arrested in shooting near Wichita East High School
Former Mulvane coach and athletic director Doug Evers is remembered for impact he had on school...
Mulvane coach, AD remembered as someone who touched community in many ways
Generic image of police line
UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Saline County
Wichita police respond to a standoff situation near North Clara and West Central, in west...
Standoff situation in W. Wichita includes SWAT team response
Michael Eckerman, of Wichita, faces federal charges following his arrest in connection with the...
Wichita man arrested for crimes related to Jan. 6 breach at U.S. Capitol

Latest News

A Sedgwick County jury found Ray Watkins guilty of involuntary manslaughter.in the April 2020...
Man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed Don Hall
Wichita police said a man struck a police cruiser at Kellogg and Edgemoor then proceeded west...
Drivers hits Wichita police cruiser, causes multi-vehicle crash on Kellogg
KWCH Car Crash generic
10 injured in three-vehicle accident in Greenwood County
One person suffered critical injuries Friday night (9/17/21) in a crash near 21st and Woodland.
1 critically hurt in north Wichita motorcycle crash