Advertisement

Summer weather returning after short reprieve

Summer weather returns this weekend
Summer weather returns this weekend(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s another cool morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. However, bright blue skies will take temperatures into the near-normal lower 80s this afternoon.

After a break from the breeze on Wednesday, get ready for a stronger and gusty wind from the south today and Friday.

Another cold front is coming to Kansas tomorrow. However, there is no risk of rain and cooling behind the front will be limited. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s will be replaced by warmer weather this weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S 10-20. High: 83.

Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cool. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 57.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 86.

Sat: Low: 54. High: 85. Sunny.

Sun: Low: 60. High: 91. Sunny, windy, and warmer.

Mon: Low: 63. High: 92. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Tue: Low: 63. High: 86. Partly cloudy and a bit cooler.

Wed: Low: 61. High: 81. Increasing clouds, few showers late.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Wichita police said two people were hurt Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near East High...
3 students injured, 3 teens arrested in shooting near Wichita East High School
Department of Education: Kansas middle school student dies from COVID-19
Generic image of police line
UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Saline County
Jay-Z’s organization seeks Kansas police agency’s documents

Latest News

Highs return to the 80s Thursday.
Warmer weather returning soon
Warmer weather comes back to Wichita
First day of Fall feels like it
Fall weather in time for the official start
Fall begins Wednesday; warmer days ahead
A Beauti-FALL forecast
Finally feeling like fall