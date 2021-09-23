Summer weather returning after short reprieve

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s another cool morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. However, bright blue skies will take temperatures into the near-normal lower 80s this afternoon.

After a break from the breeze on Wednesday, get ready for a stronger and gusty wind from the south today and Friday.

Another cold front is coming to Kansas tomorrow. However, there is no risk of rain and cooling behind the front will be limited. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s will be replaced by warmer weather this weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S 10-20. High: 83.

Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cool. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 57.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 86.

Sat: Low: 54. High: 85. Sunny.

Sun: Low: 60. High: 91. Sunny, windy, and warmer.

Mon: Low: 63. High: 92. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Tue: Low: 63. High: 86. Partly cloudy and a bit cooler.

Wed: Low: 61. High: 81. Increasing clouds, few showers late.

