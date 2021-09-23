Warmer weather Friday and into the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather will continue Friday and into the weekend.

A weak cold front will move through the state Friday, which will switch the winds around to the north. It will be a bit cooler over northern Kansas with highs in the lower 80s. Southern Kansas will still be warm with mid to upper 80s.

The front will lift back to the north over the weekend with south winds turning gusty over western Kansas on Saturday and for central and eastern Kansas on Sunday.

Saturday’s high temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s. Sunday will be hotter with lower 90s statewide.

Hot weather will continue for the start of next week with highs remaining close to 90 degrees.

A change in the weather pattern will eventually bring cooler conditions by the middle of next week, along with returning chances for showers and thunderstorms.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; breezy. Wind: S/N 15-25; gusty. High: 86.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: N/NE 5-15. Low: 54.

Sat: High: 84 Sunny.

Sun: High: 92 Low: 61 Sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 91 Low: 63 Sunny to mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 64 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 82 Low: 64 Mostly cloudy; evening showers.

Thu: High: 78 Low: 61 Mostly cloudy; few scattered storms.

