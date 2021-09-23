Wichita church seeks help to find thief, stolen bench
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Christ the King Catholic Church, located in west Wichita, is asking for your help to find the man who stolen one of its benches.
The church posted photos on Facebook showing a man in a white Dodge pickup with a hitch, no hub caps, black rims and toolbox in the back, pulling the bench to his truck, loading it up and then driving off.
The church said the theft happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.