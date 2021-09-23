Wichita church seeks help to find thief, stolen bench

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Christ the King Catholic Church, located in west Wichita, is asking for your help to find the man who stolen one of its benches.

The church posted photos on Facebook showing a man in a white Dodge pickup with a hitch, no hub caps, black rims and toolbox in the back, pulling the bench to his truck, loading it up and then driving off.

The church said the theft happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Anyone recognize this vehicle? A white dodge, hitch, no hub caps, black rims, toolbox in the back… this guy helped himself to our bolted down bench in front of our church at 3:00pm Sunday afternoon. Posted by Christ The King Church & School on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

