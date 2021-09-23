Advertisement

Woman found dead in road north of Wichita

Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office
Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found unresponsive in the 9200 block of E. 69th Street North.

Around 7:04 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office said a citizen found a 26-year-old woman unresponsive in the road.

Deputies and firefighters responded, and pronounced the woman dead.

The sheriff’s office says the case remains active and under investigation.

