WPD, Wichita State police respond to armed suspect situation
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University says university police are assisting Wichita police on an armed suspect situation.
The university said the situation is located near 15th Street and Fountain near the WSU campus.
Residents are being asked to avoid the area. If you see something suspicious, you should call 911 or 316-978-3450.
