1 Person in critical condition after accident in southwest Wichita

Seneca & 41st street injury accident
Seneca & 41st street injury accident(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:36 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eyewitness News is on scene of an injury accident near the intersection of Seneca and MacArthur in southwest Wichita. Dispatch confirmed emergency crews were called to the scene just before 1:00 a.m. Friday morning and at least one person is in critical condition.

Southbound Seneca is closed between 41st and 43rd.

This story is still developing and we will give updates on air.

