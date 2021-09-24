Advertisement

2 men wounded, child grazed by bullet in SE Wichita shooting

Two men were critically injured and a child was grazed by a bullet in a Sept. 23 shooting near Lincoln and Woodlawn in southeast Wichita.
Two men were critically injured and a child was grazed by a bullet in a Sept. 23 shooting near Lincoln and Woodlawn in southeast Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested a man following a Thursday night shooting in which two men were wounded and taken to a Wichita hospital with critical injuries. A child grazed by a bullet was treated at the scene, police said.

At about 6:20 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a disturbance with shots fired call near Lincoln and Woodlawn, in southeast Wichita. Once on scene, officers found the two men with gunshot wounds and the child who’d been grazed by a bullet. Police arrested the suspected shooter nearby. They described the suspect as a an in his late teens or early 20s.

