2 men wounded, child grazed by bullet in SE Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested a man following a Thursday night shooting in which two men were wounded and taken to a Wichita hospital with critical injuries. A child grazed by a bullet was treated at the scene, police said.

At about 6:20 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a disturbance with shots fired call near Lincoln and Woodlawn, in southeast Wichita. Once on scene, officers found the two men with gunshot wounds and the child who’d been grazed by a bullet. Police arrested the suspected shooter nearby. They described the suspect as a an in his late teens or early 20s.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.