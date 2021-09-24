Advertisement

Community of Pilsen preps for Father Kapaun’s return

Pilsen welcomes home Father Kapaun
Pilsen welcomes home Father Kapaun(KWCH)
By Anna Auld
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The community of Pilsen is preparing for potentially hundreds or thousands of people to make their way to town Saturday.

“We have been very, very busy, said Lillie Vinduska.

She owns Father Kapaun’s childhood home. They painted it ahead of his homecoming Saturday.

Others have been setting up cones, painting parking spots and cleaning.

“it’s a big event, very excited and very nervous,” said Kevin Krch.

He was mowing the lawn Friday around the church the people of Pilsen will gather in Sunday.

Most say they aren’t quite sure exactly how many people they are expecting, but say Father Kapaun had a huge impact on people around the world.

“This is something many of us have prayed for over many years,” said Terry Vinduska.

Sunday there will be a private service for the people of Pilsen and family.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family identifies Azuri Jones as the 16-year-old girl who was killed in a Sept. 23 shooting in...
Family, police identify 16-year-old girl shot, killed in neighborhood near Wichita State University
Wichita business owner Kasey Betz discusses how his view on COVID-19 vaccines changed after he...
Wichita man changes view on vaccine after COVID-19 hospitalization
Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
1 person killed, 12 injured in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area; suspect dead
A woman in her 20s died of a self-inflicted gunshot would on I-135
Woman dies of self-inflicted gunshot during traffic stop on I-135
Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office
Woman found dead in road in Sedgwick County, north of Bel Aire

Latest News

15 indicted for conspiring to distribute cocaine in Kansas, elsewhere
The League 42 Jackie Robinson statue at McAdams Park.
League 42 announces Kids First campaign, fundraising progress
Morning fire in Hutchinson
Occupants escape morning fire in Hutchinson
Football
Football coach faces battery charges for pushing 11-year-old