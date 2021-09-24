Community of Pilsen preps for Father Kapaun’s return

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The community of Pilsen is preparing for potentially hundreds or thousands of people to make their way to town Saturday.

“We have been very, very busy, said Lillie Vinduska.

She owns Father Kapaun’s childhood home. They painted it ahead of his homecoming Saturday.

Others have been setting up cones, painting parking spots and cleaning.

“it’s a big event, very excited and very nervous,” said Kevin Krch.

He was mowing the lawn Friday around the church the people of Pilsen will gather in Sunday.

Most say they aren’t quite sure exactly how many people they are expecting, but say Father Kapaun had a huge impact on people around the world.

“This is something many of us have prayed for over many years,” said Terry Vinduska.

Sunday there will be a private service for the people of Pilsen and family.

