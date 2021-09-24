Firefighters from across the U.S. training in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters from across the United States are gathering in Wichita this week for Wichita Hands On Training (HOT).

More than 240 firefighters from across the country are signed up for this year’s conference, including attendees from Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Texas, Missouri, Colorado, Maryland, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Georgia, Illinois and Arizona.

Wichita HOT started in 2007 as a training conference for local firefighters, intending to teach excellent, aggressive fire tactics to attendees who might not have access or funding to attend larger conferences. Over time, attendance has expanded to include neighboring departments and rural volunteers.

Wichita HOT is a collaborative effort between the Wichita Fire Department, the Fraternal Order of Leatherheads Society (FOOLS) of Oz, the Derby Fire Department and the Hutchinson Fire Department.

