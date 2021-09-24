Advertisement

Firefighters from across the U.S. training in Wichita

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters from across the United States are gathering in Wichita this week for Wichita Hands On Training (HOT).

More than 240 firefighters from across the country are signed up for this year’s conference, including attendees from Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Texas, Missouri, Colorado, Maryland, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Georgia, Illinois and Arizona.

Wichita HOT started in 2007 as a training conference for local firefighters, intending to teach excellent, aggressive fire tactics to attendees who might not have access or funding to attend larger conferences. Over time, attendance has expanded to include neighboring departments and rural volunteers.

Wichita HOT is a collaborative effort between the Wichita Fire Department, the Fraternal Order of Leatherheads Society (FOOLS) of Oz, the Derby Fire Department and the Hutchinson Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family identifies Azuri Jones as the 16-year-old girl who was killed in a Sept. 23 shooting in...
Family, police identify 16-year-old girl shot, killed in neighborhood near Wichita State University
Wichita business owner Kasey Betz discusses how his view on COVID-19 vaccines changed after he...
Wichita man changes view on vaccine after COVID-19 hospitalization
Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
1 person killed, 12 injured in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area; suspect dead
Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office
Woman found dead in road in Sedgwick County, north of Bel Aire
Department of Education: Kansas middle school student dies from COVID-19

Latest News

Football
Football coach faces battery charges for pushing 11-year-old
A woman in her 20s died of a self-inflicted gunshot would on I-135
Woman dies of self-inflicted gunshot during traffic stop on I-135
Football coach faces battery charges for pushing 11-year-old
Governor Laura Kelly
Governor Kelly launches campaign featuring Kansans impacted by COVID-19