Football coach faces battery charges for pushing 11-year-old

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An assistant football coach is facing battery charges after one of his players said the coach pushed him during practice.

The Council Grove Police Department said the incident happened on September 9th at the high school football practice field, but that it wasn’t reported to authorities until a few days later.

An 11-year-old boy told police his assistant coach, Adam Dirks, pushed him to the ground during youth football practice.

KVOE reports that Dirks’ son and that child got into an altercation just before he pushed him. They also said Dirks is accused of giving false information to Council Grove officers during the investigation.

After reviewing the evidence, Council Grove Police arrested Dirks. He faces charges of Battery and Interference with law enforcement.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Council Grove Police to give a statement.

Dirks is also a member of the Morris County school board. KVOE reports his status with USD 417 is unclear, but that their next meeting is set for October 11th. KVOE reports if the case goes to trial and Dirks is convicted, he could be subject to removal from the board by a recall petition effort.

