Getting warmer over the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warm weather is on the way for our final weekend of September.

Saturday morning will start out cool with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. South winds will be breezy over western Kansas.

Sunday will be even hotter with highs reaching the low to mid 90s during the afternoon. Southwest winds will gust between 30 and 40 mph for most of the state, though the winds will be lighter over northwest Kansas.

Highs will remain around 90 into the start of next week before a change in the weather pattern develops by the middle of the week.

A slow-moving system will come in from the Rockies, which will bring returning chances for showers and thunderstorms to Kansas Wednesday through Friday. The increase in clouds and rain will also bring cooler temperatures with highs falling back into the 70s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming clear. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 53

Tomorrow: Sun and a few high clouds. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 84

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: SE/S 5-15

Sun: High: 94 Sunny, windy and hot.

Mon: High: 93 Low: 65 Mostly sunny, breezy and hot.

Tue: High: 90 Low: 65 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 64 Mostly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms.

Thu: High: 76 Low: 64 Cloudy with scattered storms.

Fri: High: 77 Low: 61 AM showers, then mostly cloudy.

