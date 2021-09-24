Governor Kelly launches campaign featuring Kansans impacted by COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly launched a new testimonial campaign on Thursday to encourage Kansans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The campaign includes stories from Kansans whose lives have been deeply impacted by COVID-19, including doctors and nurses, COVID-19 survivors, and families who have suffered long-term health implications from the virus.

“We all have a role to play in protecting our communities and preventing the spread of COVID-19 as the Delta variant continues to cause death and destruction across the state,” Governor Kelly said. “The spike we are seeing in COVID-19 hospitalizations, including in children and babies, is being driven by those who are unvaccinated. We hope that this campaign will encourage those who are skeptical to get answers to their questions and do their part to keep our families, friends and loved ones safe.”

The campaign includes stories from a diverse group of Kansans from across the state, including Kansas City, Wichita and Topeka. Dr. Dena Hubbard, a pediatrician, shares her experience from the frontlines treating COVID-19 patients. The ads also feature Amy Diediker, whose family’s lives were severely affected when they caught the virus, and Sha-Kendra Davis, a mom and COVID-19 survivor who was hospitalized with a severe case of the disease and feared never seeing her family again.

The testimonial campaign launched Sept. 23 and runs across the state on television, digital media and radio through the end of the year. Additional testimonials will be added throughout the coming months.

