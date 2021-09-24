Heat wave heads our way this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet Friday morning across Kansas with near normal wake-up temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Underneath partly cloudy skies, expect highs in the middle 80s this afternoon alongside a strong and gusty breeze from the south.

A cold front will sweep through the state today, however the impact will be minimal for most. Expect clouds, cooler temperatures in the 70s, and maybe a sprinkle along and north of I-70.

A warm start to the weekend will turn hot Sunday and stay that way Monday as highs soar into the lower 90s. In fact, a few records may fall across western Kansas as highs climb into the middle 90s.

Looking ahead odds for a slow-moving storm system late next week are increasing. While the exact details are uncertain, expect temperatures to trend down while rain chances go up as we say good-bye to September.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. Wind: S/N 15-25; gusty. High: 86.

Tonight: Becoming clear. Wind: E/NE 5-15. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 85.

Sun: Low: 62. High: 92. Sunny, windy, and warmer.

Mon: Low: 63. High: 93. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Tue: Low: 63. High: 89. Partly cloudy and a bit cooler.

Wed: Low: 64. High: 82. Increasing clouds, few showers late.

Thu: Low: 61. High: 78. Mostly cloudy, afternoon showers/storms.

