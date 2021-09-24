Occupants escape morning fire in Hutchinson

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Fire Department responded Friday morning to a house fire on 5th Avenue. Upon arrival at approximately 9 a.m., crews found fire in the rear of the home but quickly deemed it under control. The fire was contained to the attached porch of the home with some interior damage.

The occupants of the house were home at the time and called 911. No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation, but firefighters believe it started on the house’s exterior.

