Advertisement

Supreme Court sets Barrett ceremonial swearing-in for Oct. 1

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett speaks to an audience at the 30th...
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett speaks to an audience at the 30th anniversary of the University of Louisville McConnell Center in Louisville, Ky., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.(Timothy D. Easley | AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will hold a ceremonial swearing-in for Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Oct. 1, delayed by nearly a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Attendance for the courtroom ceremony will be by invitation only, the court said Friday. The building remains closed to the public.

There was no word Friday whether former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump would be at the swearing-in, known as an investiture. They did attend the ceremony for Trump’s other two high court appointees, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Barrett was confirmed by the Senate, 52-48, just days before the 2020 presidential election to take the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and entrench a conservative majority on the high court. She was officially sworn in in late October.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family identifies Azuri Jones as the 16-year-old girl who was killed in a Sept. 23 shooting in...
Family, police identify 16-year-old girl shot, killed in neighborhood near Wichita State University
Wichita business owner Kasey Betz discusses how his view on COVID-19 vaccines changed after he...
Wichita man changes view on vaccine after COVID-19 hospitalization
Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
1 person killed, 12 injured in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area; suspect dead
Department of Education: Kansas middle school student dies from COVID-19
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police: Reported threat believed to be ‘swatting’ call

Latest News

A woman in her 20s died of a self-inflicted gunshot would on I-135
Woman dies of self-inflicted gunshot during traffic stop on I-135
Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Official says only 225 migrants remain in Texas border town
Students lined the streets to welcome their bus driver home.
Students welcome bus driver home after he was hospitalized with COVID-19 for 266 days
FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
Man punches nurse for vaccinating wife without his consent, police say